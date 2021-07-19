Private legal practitioner, Akoto Ampaw has denied his involvement in the $5 million bribery allegation levelled against the Chief Justice, Anin Yeboah by another legal practitioner, Akwasi Afrifa.

Mr Afrifa is currently facing disciplinary proceedings after his client, Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta VI asked the General Legal Council to help him retrieve $75,000 from the lawyer.

Ogyeedom VI dragged Mr. Afrifa to the GLC, alleging that the lawyer collected $100,000 from him with a promise to help get a favourable judgement on his behalf.

Ogyeedom Atta VI asked the council to order Mr. Afrifa to refund the $100,000, saying the lawyer failed to deliver on his promise.

In a response dated July 8, 2021, Mr. Afrifa denied the claims by Ogyeedom Kwesi Atta VI, further alleging that he was asked to refund $300,000 in legal fees to enable his client to raise a $5 million bribe to be paid to the Chief Justice to get a favourable decision in the legal dispute.

Mr. Afrifa further alleged that Justice Anin Yeboah had agreed to ensure a favourable ruling in his case provided he selects Mr. Akoto Ampaw as a lawyer in the stead of the former.

These allegations have not sat well with Mr. Ampaw who is insisting that Mr. Afrifa is bent on sullying his reputation and “might have had his diabolical reasons” for implicating him in the scandal.

Mr. Ampaw insisted that the allegations are infantile and do not add up.

“Even more preposterous is the infantile idea that I would collude with anyone, much more the Chief Justice of our Republic, to subvert the cause of justice. I will therefore not permit anyone to sully my name on the altar of politics or personal convenience,” portions of Mr. Apaw’s statement said.

The lawyer also clarified that his only dealings with the Chief Justice in this matter had been in open court.

“I have adopted this attitude in order to avoid the slightest insinuation that I may be using my personal relationship with judges to subvert the cause of justice. I have never even stepped into the Chief Justice’s official residence since he was elevated to the high office,” Mr. Ampaw said.

