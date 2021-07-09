University of Ghana Business School’s Professor Ebo Hinson has been recognised as one of the leading marketing scholars in the country.

This recognition was by the 2021 AD Scientific Index ranking report and analysis system.

Professor Robert Ebo Hinson was ranked as the number one marketing, business and management scholar in the latest AD Scientific Index Report 2021.

The AD Scientific Index is a ranking and analysis system based on the scientific performance and the added value of the scientific productivity of individual scientists.

It also provides rankings of institutions based on the scientific characteristics of affiliated scientists.

Professor Hinson who is the Head of the Department of Marketing and Entrepreneurship at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) was the only marketing scholar captured in the first decile of the Report.

Prof. Ebo Hinson also has to his credit about 13 books he has authored and edited.

Prof. Hinson who has been a marketing specialist and practitioner for 25 years started off in the industry and joined the academy in 2003 and rose to Professor in under ten years.

Professor Hinson has trained thousands of students and practitioners across Africa and the world on various marketing, sales, social responsibility and service issues.

He is a Chartered Marketer, holds an MBA in Marketing, DPhil in Marketing from the University of Ghana, and a PhD in International Business Economics from the Aalborg University Business School in Denmark.

A prolific scholar, he has over a hundred scientific publications to his credit, several more trade publications on various issues, and is currently editing the Palgrave Studies of Public Sector Management in Africa (https://www.palgrave.com/gp/series/16613) and the Palgrave Studies of Marketing in Emerging Economies (https://www.palgrave.com/gp/series/16591).

Prof. Hinson has also consulted for, provided executive training for, and also provided brand management services to brands like the Jospong Group of Companies, Allianz, Omni Media, Daewoo, The Enterprise Group, Golden Tulip Hotels, LG, Lufthansa, Mercedes Benz, Peugeot, Standard Chartered, Air I’voire, FedEx, Aganzi Condoms, Databank, to name a few.

Rankings

Forty-one lecturers of Ghana’s two oldest public universities and a new entrant dominated the list of top 50 lecturers in Ghana.

In its latest monitoring work, the World Scientist and University Rankings 2021 ranked the lecturers for their research work and impact of their various universities.

The University of Ghana has 25 lecturers in the top 50, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has nine, with the new entrant, the University of Health and Allied Sciences, Ho, having seven of its lecturers ranked among the top 50.

The others are the University of Cape Coast (UCC), three; the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), two; the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA, the Koforidua Technical University, the Ghana Technology University College and the Catholic University College, one each.

In all, a total of 706,043 scientists/lecturers from 187 countries and 11,518 universities were involved in the exercise. Ghana had 627 scientists/lecturers and 32 universities in it.