The Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana says its members will embark on strike from August 2, 2021, because of the government’s failure to address concerns raised over their conditions of service.

In a statement, it said the government failed to “respect and fulfil the agreements between both parties at different intervals.”

Members of the association have been asking for the award of market premiums and non-basic allowances, as well as the finalisation of negotiations of their conditions of service.

The association also accused the government of “contemptuous and total disregard to the National Labour Commission’s (NLC) directives on January 28, 2021, upon hearing from both parties to resolve all our concerns within a three-month stipulated period, which also regrettably elapsed on March 31, 2021, repugnantly.”

The union stressed that “all members of the Senior Staff Associations across all the 16 Public Universities in Ghana (SSA-UOG and FUSSAG) are required to lay down their tools until further notice.”

Back on May 18, the association declared an indefinite strike over the failure of the government to pay their members Tier 2 pension contributions.

The association suspended its most recent strike on June 11 and expected positive signals from the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.

It had met with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission on Monday.

The association was hoping to have concluded negotiations on conditions of service by July 19, 2021.