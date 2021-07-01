One of two enumerators in the ongoing 2021 Population and Housing Census exercise has died at Saaka in the Upper East Region.

Faisal Issah and Gifty Abane, were involved in a road crash on Wednesday morning, June 30, 2021, while heading to Googo and Tambiugu communities in Zebilla.

The two, who were on a motorcycle, ran into a broken-down trailer parked on the road.

A nurse, Faisal Issah, died on the spot, while Gifty Abane, a teacher, sustained some injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the Zebilla District Hospital.

The remains of Faisal Issah have since been released to his family for burial in line with the Islamic tradition.

Following the incident, colleagues of the deceased boycotted the day’s counting exercise in support of their colleagues.

The 2021 housing and population census commenced on the night of Sunday, June 27, 2021. It will end on July 11, 2021.

STC bus ran into a faulty truck; 2 dead, others injured

About two weeks ago, two lives were lost after an Intercity STC bus ran into a faulty articulated truck on the Accra-Kumasi Highway in the early hours of Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

These accidents add to the numerous accidents that have occurred already this year, and taken many lives, while leaving several others injured.

1,000 persons killed in road crashes from January to April 2021 – NRSA

Road crashes have killed more than 1,000 people in the country from January to April 2021.

This was disclosed by Mrs. May Obiri Yeboah, the Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

She said last year, 2,500 people died from road crashes, adding that the figure is the highest since 1991.