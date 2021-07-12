Celebrated Ghanaian blogger and influencer, Ameyaw Debrah has encouraged bloggers to venture into other areas apart from entertainment.

He told Apiorkor on Citi TV’s ‘What’s Cooking?’ that there are too many entertainment bloggers in the country and called for diversity.

“I want to see a lot more diversity. I think because I started entertainment and most of the people that came also did entertainment, it seems that is the genre that is growing. I want to see people go into health blogging, food blogging, and others,” he said.

He added that the job of bloggers has evolved so much that even government and corporate institutions employ their services.

Ameyaw also noted that to grow the blogosphere, there needs to be a conducive environment for all players in the field.

Ameyaw has gained repute for his years of blogging with GhanaWeb, Pulse Ghana, YenCom, his own website ameyawdebra.com, among others.

Currently, he employs other media workers to help with his website, YouTube shows, and other platforms.

He has been one of the biggest plugs for business people seeking to explore the Ghanaian entertainment space and has supported several awards schemes, such as the Entertainment Achievement Awards, as an Academy member.