The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery has announced the names of persons who make up the three-member committee tasked to conduct a public enquiry into the disturbances recorded at Ejura in the Ashanti Region which led to the death of a social media activist and two protesters.

Ambrose Dery announced the names when he visited Ejura on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

“In line with the President’s directive, I have set up a three-member ministerial committee to conduct a public enquiry into the unfortunate occurrences on Tuesday, June 29, 2021”.

They are Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice George Kingsley Koomson [Chairman of the committee], Security Analyst, Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso and the Executive Director of Penplusbytes, Juliet Amoah.

Marie Louise Simmons, a principal State Attorney, will serve as secretary to the committee.

“These individuals are trusted members of society, and we believe that we will meet the deadline given by the President and come out with the appropriate report and recommendations,” Mr. Dery said.

The Interior Minister said this following a directive given him by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to conduct a public enquiry into the Ejura disturbances.

The committee has ten days to submit its report to the government.

Background

The President’s directive follows the death of a social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed, who passed on Monday, June 28, 2021, after he was attacked by a mob when he was returning home on his motorbike on Sunday at Ejura in the Sekyedumase District of the Ashanti Region.

He’s alleged to have been killed because of his social activism, which some felt was making the government unpopular.

The 45-year-old was noted to be vocal on both local and national issues using his Facebook page.

His family says he had faced threats over his activism prior to the attack.

He was rushed to the Ejura Government Hospital and later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he died at midday on June 28.

Police in the Ashanti Region have since arrested thre persons in connection with his death.

Ibrahim Muhammed’s death sparked protests in Ejura and outrage online.

He was buried on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

After the burial, some residents of Ejura were confronted by a team of police and military personnel, leading to the death of two persons who were shot by some soldiers. The Police claim the protesters had become rowdy and were pelting s the security personnel with stones.

“One died on the spot before he was brought to the hospital, so we just confirmed the death. One other died 10 minutes after resuscitation,” Dr. Mensah Manye, the Medical Superintendent Ejura Government Hospital said to Citi News.