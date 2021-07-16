Westline Entertainment, organizers of Western Music Awards have announced that this year’s ceremony slated for Saturday 7th August 2021, will be dedicated to Castro.

“There will be a special dedication to Castro at this year’s edition. This year’s edition is of keen interest to us because for five years we have had the unflinching support of the showbiz players and the people of Western Region so are doing something exceptional this year,” the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the awards, Nana Kwesi Coomson hinted.

Castro, a hiplife musician from Takoradi who disappeared seven years ago while he went jet-skiing at Ada, has officially been declared dead.

The organisers also said that as a result of the ban on social gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s awards will be held in a hybrid style; with 60% virtual with 40% live audience at the Best Western Plus Atlantic Hotel.

The Awards will be broadcast on all their social media handles – Western Music Awards Ghana on Facebook and on Youtube with three radio stations in Western Region transmitting it live on air.

With the tagline ‘The Power of Music,’ Nine artistes from six genres are billed to perform on the night with twenty-six (26) categories and three honorary awards to be presented. Media mogul, Wilson Arthur, and two others will also be honoured this year.

The awards ceremony is expected to last for four hours starting at 7pm. Limited reservations are available by reaching out to 0248185848 or via direct messages on all official social media handles of Western Music Awards.