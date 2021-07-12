President Nana Akufo-Addo is blaming the coronavirus pandemic for the delay in the commencement of work on the US$49 million Damango Water Project.

The President who cut sod for the start of the project in 2020 said though funds were ready for the project to start, the pandemic made it impossible.

Speaking at a meeting with the Overlord of the Gonja Traditional Area as part of his two-day working visit to the Savannah Region, Nana Akufo-Addo said the project will begin in August 2021.

“As you already know, I have already cut the sod for the commencement of the Damongo water project – it happened last year. But this awful COVID-19 disease has caused the delay in the completion of this project. But I am happy to inform you that by the first week of August, contractors will move to the site”, the President said.

The project, upon completion, will, in addition to the Damongo township, supply potable water to the following communities: Yipala, Banyasi, Ntereso, Fulfoso, Sumpini, Busunu, Kebiesu, Tailorpe, Alhassan Kura, Jonokponto, Achubunyo, Soalepe, Canteen, Frafra Settlement No.3, Boroto, and Nabori.

President Akufo-Addo is confident that the project will help alleviate poverty, and improve the living standards of the beneficiary communities, as the Region can boast of key tourist attractions such as the Mole National Park, Larabanga Mosque and the Mystic Stone.

With the Damongo Water Project being in line with the government’s agenda of providing “Water For All”, the President assured that Government will not relent in its efforts at delivering on this agenda.

Thus far, the following water projects are underway, in response to the rising demand for water in the underlisted areas Yendi Water Supply Project in the Northern Region; Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area Water Supply Project in the Ashanti Region; Kpong Phase II in the Eastern Region; Tarkwa Water Supply Project in the Western Region; Sekondi Takoradi Water Supply Project in the Western Region.

The rest are the Keta Water Supply Project in the Volta Region; Techiman Water Supply Project in the Bono East Region; Sunyani Water Supply Project in the Bono Region; Wenchi Water Supply Project in the Bono Region; and Assin Fosu Water Supply Project in the Central Region.