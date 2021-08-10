Ten persons have been confirmed dead while the injured are receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital, after two Yutong buses with registration number GN 4741-10 and GS 6262-19, collided head-on at Gomoa Mampong on the Accra-Cape Coast highway.

According to Citi News sources, the accident occurred around 3:30 on Sunday, August 22, 2021, after the Yutong bus with registration number GN 4741 – 10 which was headed for Accra from Takoradi in a bid to overtake a vehicle, collided with the other Yutong bus with registration number GS 6262-19, which was headed for Ivory Coast from Accra.

Speaking to Citi News, Municipal Fire Commander for Winneba, DO1 Henry Aseidu, indicated that some of the victims have been discharged while those who are on admission are in critical condition.

“We had a call from our regional headquarters that an accident had occurred on the Gomoa Mampong stretch and we quickly rushed to the scene. What we gathered was that two Yutong buses were involved, and one of the buses was heading to Accra from Takoradi, while the other bus which was carrying some Ivorians was headed to Ivory Coast from Accra. It was fatal, and we had to take our time to collect the bodies. About ten people have been found dead while the rest are receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital” DO1 Henry Aseidu said.

An eyewitness, Emmanuel Quaicco, who was on one of the buses, told Citi News their bus was trying to overtake another car when he collided with another Yutong bus resulting in the accident.

“I was on one of the Yutong buses with registration number GN 4741 – 10 heading to Accra, and when we got to the Gomoa Mampong our driver decided to overtake a vehicle ahead of him which resulted in the accident. A little boy who was with me sustained severe injuries and another also died” Emmanuel Quaicco said.

He said some vehicles that were on the stretch decided to help by conveying some of the dead and injured to the hospital before the fire officers and ambulance arrived after 45 minutes.

6-Month old baby, 8 others die in crash on Accra-Kumasi highway

This accident comes shortly after 9 persons were also confirmed dead after a Sprinter Benz bus they were traveling on got involved in an accident on the Apedwa stretch of the Accra-Kumasi highway on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

The deceased are 5 females and three males, including a 6-month-old baby.



This adds to the numerous accidents that have occurred already this year, and taken many lives, while leaving several others injured.

1,000 persons killed in road crashes from January to April 2021 – NRSA

Road crashes have killed more than 1,000 people in the country from January to April 2021.

This was disclosed by Mrs. May Obiri Yeboah, the Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

She said last year, 2,500 people died from road crashes, adding that the figure is the highest since 1991.