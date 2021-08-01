115 students from various schools in Ghana have earned spots as finalists in the 2022 National Spelling Bee competition scheduled for February next year.

Parents and students could not hide their joy after the announcement on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

The church auditorium of Christ the King in Accra was on Saturday filled with excitement as the finalists for the 2022 Spelling Bee championship were made known after an intense competition at the semi-finals stage.

Following 11-year-old Naa Koshie Manyo-Plange’s victory in February 2021 as The Spelling Bee 2021 champion, enrolment for the next edition took off in earnest.

Children across the country keenly enrolled for the four-tiered spelling programme- Preliminaries, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and National Finals.

From an initial pool of about 500 children, 340 of them went through the Preliminaries, then 264 Spellers advanced to the Quarter-finals.

Out of the 173 who qualified for the semi-finals, 115 students have qualified for a spot in the National Finals.

Whoever emerges winner will represent Ghana on the international stage.

Eugenia Tachie-Menson, the Founder and Country Director of the Young Educators Foundation, organisers of the Spelling Bee, commended the participants for putting in their best during the competition.

The Spelling Bee is brought to you by Indomie Instant Noodles, US Embassy -Accra, DStv, Kenya Airways, Goil, Frankie’s restaurant, Rufus Green Parks, Ashesi University, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, Citi 97.3 FM, and Citi TV.

About Young Educators Foundation (YEF)

Young Educators Foundation (YEF), the organisers of The Spelling Bee Ghana, is a local NGO whose vision is to improve the lives of the country’s youth through literacy and champion the cause of education.

YEF strongly believes education cannot be limited to only what is taught in the classroom, and that co-curricular activities have an essential role in the total education of children.

About The Spelling Bee – Ghana

The Spelling Bee Ghana (TSBGH) is a literacy programme that teaches primary children between ages 8 and 13 how to improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn and understand word concepts, and develop English usage.

The Spelling Bee is affiliated with the Scripps National Spelling Bee, USA.

For further information, contact 024 910 6220 or email send an email to [email protected]