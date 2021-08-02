The Police have arrested two suspects, while it is pursuing a third person in connection with the death of a policewoman found in a hotel at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

The Police made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

The statement added that the Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), COP Ken Yeboah, has taken over investigations into the matter.

COP Ken Yeboah is thus leading a technical team made up of crime scene managers and the Homicide Unit to the scene per the statement.

“Furtherance to the release by the Eastern Regional police command, dated 8th August 2021, the public Affairs Directorate National Headquarters, would like to affirm that two suspect , namely, Timothy Dampare, 50, a lotto agent, and Richard Nimo, 30, the manager of Misiho Hotel, have been arrested in connection with the death of a policewoman Lance corporal Sarah Adjei at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region.“

“The Director General in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department, COP Mr. Ken Yeboah, is leading a technical team made of up Crime Scene Managers and the Homicide Unit to the unravel the death of the policewoman.”

The police is also asking the public to assist them to unravel circumstances that led to the dead of the policewoman.

The policewoman was found dead in a hotel room she checked into on Saturday.

The deceased officer, identified as Lance Corporal Sarah Adjei of Stores, Nkawkaw Divisional Headquarters in the Eastern Region, was found with swollen cheeks and blood in her nostrils.

Police in the Eastern Region in an earlier press statement said they received a report from one Richard Nimoh, the Manager of Misiho Hotel at Akwasiho (One of the suspects) that the deceased officer, in her mid-twenties, booked the hotel at about 12:00 noon, and when he went to check up on her at about 7:00 pm he found her lying dead in the room.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Holy Family Hospital at Nkawkaw for preservation and autopsy.