The Western Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service, together with the Region SWAT team, has arrested fifty-four (54) motorcycle and tricycle riders for various offences.

The operation was among others aimed at arresting riders who violate road traffic regulations such as riding without a rider’s license or insurance, and use of motorcycles without the required documents.

DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, the Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said between 30th July and 1st August 2021 around 6:00pm to 10:00pm, the unit embarked on the exercise supervised by the Regional MTTD Commander, Chief Superintendent Isaac K. Sorkpah.

She pointed out that the exercise would control criminal activities within the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolis.

DSP Adiku said the offenders would be processed and put before court.

“This operation is ongoing and will be sustained to promote security in the Metropolis”