A nine-year-old boy has been shot dead during a festival ritual at Awutu Bereku in the Central Region.

Citi News’ Central Regional Correspondent, Calvis Tetteh, said the boy was killed during the performance of some rituals in the community ahead of the Awutu Awubia festival.

Two persons who were also injured in the process have been sent to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for treatment.

“Early this morning, a nine-year-old boy was shot dead by some persons who were following the traditional priest of the town. They were following the traditional priest and firing gunshots as a form of recognition of the traditional priest. The guns held by one of the men suddenly went off and killed the nine-year-old boy,” Calvis explained.

The suspect has been arrested, according to the Awutu Bereku District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Joshua Semanyo.

Calvis reported that residents were upset about the incident as it has marred the festival.

There is currently heavy police presence at the durbar grounds of the festival.