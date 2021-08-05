The Member of Parliament for Atiwa East has donated 20 motorbikes to the health and education directorates in her constituency.

The donation of the is to improve the mobility of officers of the two institutions to help them deliver quality education and healthcare.

The MP, who is also a Deputy Minister of Finance has been consistently investing in interventions to improve the livelihoods of the people of Atiwa.

This donation was in fulfillment of a request both directorates made to her during her community engagement with stakeholders in April 2021.

The presentation was done on her behalf by the New Patriotic Party Constituency Chairman, Mr. Albert Antwi.

Mr. Antwi charged the institutions to handle the motorcycles with care.

Receiving the motorbikes, both Directors expressed their utmost appreciation for the donation and assured that they will put them to good use to improve the delivery of healthcare and education in the Constituency.