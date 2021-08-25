Two Minority Members of the Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, have filed a petition at the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), for a probe into the violence and killings recorded during the 2020 polls.

The MPs are invoking CHRAJ’s legal mandate to investigate the conduct of security officers in the election.

There are two Private Member’s motions in Parliament currently seeking to probe the violence recorded in the 2020 elections.

The petition from the North Tongu and Ellembelle MPs is lodged against the Ministers for Interior and Defence, the Inspector General of Police, and the Chief of Defence staff.

It is restricted to the Techiman South, Odododiodio, Ablekuma Central, and Savelugu constituencies in the Bono East, Greater Accra, and Northern Regions of the Republic of Ghana respectively.

“The complainants herein bring this matter before the Commission based on the Commission’s legal mandate to investigate the conduct of the security officers complained about in the instant petition in a timeous manner for justice to prevail for the victims and their families”, parts of the petition read.

The complaint relates to the manner in which the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces discharged their constitutional and statutory mandates in the constituencies mentioned above during the polls.

The legislators argue that a review of the documents and video footage accompanying their complaint shows that, the victims were indeed injured and killed by the direct conduct or actions of uniformed officers and the National Election Security Taskforce (NESTF) during the elections.

In furtherance, they said, the evidence also points to a display of needless and unjustifiable brute and excessive force incommensurate with the actual threat with disregard for other less fatal options for the purpose.

The petition added that “the complainants finally demand that the investigation identify the role played by the Ministers of the Interior and Defence in terms of instructions and orders in relation to the conduct resulting in this complaint, and the lack of leadership or proper oversight to prevent, stop or respond in a manner to curb the violations that have occurred”.

Reliefs

The MPs are therefore seeking the following reliefs from CHRAJ:

Investigations into the matters complained about Compensation to victims or families of victims Disciplinary action and prosecution

