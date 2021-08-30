Over 300 students of the Pentecost University in Accra were equipped with foundational soft skills under the Absa Bank Ghana ReadytoWork Initiative.

The session was to educate the students on how to use the bank’s ReadytoWork programme to empower themselves as they get ready for the world of work.

The session which took place at the university saw participants being trained on the four modules of the ReadytoWork programme which are Work, People, Money and Entrepreneurial Skills. Students were taken through topics such as CV writing, interviewing the right way, how to manage their finances, starting their own businesses, emotional intelligence, among others.

The Absa Ready to Work is a free online platform that equips students and graduates with the required soft skills needed to make a smooth transition from school into the job market. The ReadytoWork platform also helps students to horn in the necessary skills and competencies that enhance their competitiveness and productivity in the job market.

Speaking at the event, Head of Citizenship at Absa Bank Ghana, Mrs. Priscilla Yeboah said “The ReadytoWork engagement session with the students is to reaffirm the bank’s commitment to playing a shaping role in society through education and skills development of the youth. We believe that this programme will guide the youth in every step of the way, as they get ready for world of work” It is important for us as a business to empower our youth, who are the future workforce with the necessary skills needed to achieve economic empowerment, development and growth.

Rev. Nelson Adu, Acting Dean of Students at the Pentecost University, said “In the growing age of unemployment, it is important for the students who are leaving the university to build their soft skills for the world of work. That’s why the university is grateful to partner with Absa Ghana on the ReadyToWork programme.”

“We, therefore, encourage students to sign up for the ReadyToWork programme in their numbers in order to acquire soft skills needed to effectively transition from education into the job market,” added Rev. Nelson Adu.

The Ready to Work programme is in line with the bank’s citizenship strategy which aims to provide young people with access to the skills and opportunities they need to find meaningful employment or start successful business ventures.