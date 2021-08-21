Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, disagrees with President Akufo-Addo’s assertion that the acting Auditor-General, Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu has outperformed his predecessor, Daniel Yao Domelevo.

Speaking at a meeting with members of the Ghana National Anti-Corruption Coalition at the Jubilee House on Thursday, August 19, 2021, President Akufo-Addo commended Mr. Akuamoah Asiedu for his work in the fight against corruption since his appointment.

The President said Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu has demonstrated quality of work and independence of view so far.

According to him, those are clear indications of his professionalism and readiness to fight against corruption.

President Akufo-Addo further added that Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu in his short stay in office has been able to do things that the “most touted” Yao Domelevo couldn’t do.

He thus mentioned that processes are underway to confirm him as the substantive Auditor General.

But Mr. Suhuyini strongly disagrees with this assertion.

Speaking on the Big Issue on Citi TV, the Tamale North MP said there is nothing spectacular about the work of the acting Auditor-General.

“It is not correct that anything unprecedented has been done by his favourite Auditor-General. The same reports that have been published in the past are those that have been published now. In 2017 during Domelevo’s time, about 11 were published, came down to 9, to 7, and then about 8.”

“There were also performance audit reports that were published, they were more than these. This Auditor-General has also done his best, likewise Domelevo. There’s nothing special or dramatic that has been done. But the president says the contrary and he gets away with it.”

The Audit Service Board appointed Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu to succeed the former Auditor General Daniel Yao Domelevo as acting Auditor-General in August 2020, after the latter was asked by President Akufo-Addo to proceed on his 167-day accumulated leave.