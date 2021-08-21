Government has assured that funding for the Agenda 111 hospital projects will not undergo the usual bureaucratic processes that tend to delay the implementation of projects.

According to the Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare, the government is committed to ensuring the immediate completion of the Regional and District hospitals under the initiative.

“All the district hospitals and the psychiatric hospitals are going to be funded through Ghana government funding. It is going to be over about a 3-year cycle budgetary allocation. Already, the Minister for Finance announced in the mid-year review that the $100 million has been given to the Ghana Infrastructural Development fund so that it doesn’t go through the normal bureaucratic processes.”

“A lot of planning and thinking went into this before it came out. Not only do we have the structure planned out, but almost everything that goes into it, the structure, equipment, the personnel, and I must say we have enough personnel for the hospitals.”

“We are training a lot of doctors now, we are doing the housemanship training, a lot of doctors will be coming from outside Ghana. Sometimes we have about 500 of them come at once, “, Dr. Nsiah Asare assured on the Big issue on Citi TV.

Agenda 111 is the culmination of a pledge to improve healthcare infrastructure after the country dealt with the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic.

The President cut sod for the commencement of the project on Tuesday at Trede in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

Each of the hospitals will cost $16.88 million, with $12.88 million being used for the construction of the hospitals and $4 million for medical equipment.

President Akufo-Addo has said the hospitals will be completed within 18 months.