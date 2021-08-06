President Akufo-Addo has appointed the National Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party, Henry Nana Boakye, as the new Board Chairman of the National Food Buffer Stock Company Limited.

The President has also re-appointed Alhaji Hanan Abdul-Wahab as Chief Executive Officer of NAFCO.

The Buffer Stock was incorporated under the Companies Code of Ghana, 1963, Act 179.

Among other things, it is also mandated to provide enough foodstuffs to feed the more than 1.2 million Free SHS students under the government’s Free Senior High School policy.

It is a limited liability company, wholly owned by the government, with the mandate to guarantee an assured income to farmers by providing a minimum guaranteed price and ready market.