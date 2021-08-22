Police at Assin Praso in the Central Region, have arrested nine young men suspected to be internet fraudsters, locally referred to as ‘Sakawa boys’, over their role in a misunderstanding that led to the death of one person.

They are; Emmanuel Quia, Paul Arthur, Felix Owusu, and Dominic Jesse, who are 18 years, and 17-year-old Emmanuel Obeng.

The rest are; Richard Boateng aged 22, Emmanuel Akomaning, alias Lugasty age 23, Kweku Issa, aged 19, and 22-year-old Emmanuel Essel.

The young men are currently assisting the police with investigations after a fight ensued between them and some youth of Assin Breku, that resulted in the death of one person.

Police say they received a report on Thursday, August 19, 2021, that some young men numbering about twenty, believed to be sakawa boys’, had attacked one Kofi Asante and Papa Asare, and inflicted cutlass wounds on their abdomen, hands, face and other parts of their body.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that, complainants were attacked by the assailants after complainants seized four mobile phones, a dagger, and a knife belonging to the assailants who were suspected to be indulging in criminal activities”.

The assailants, according to the Police, later went back to the house of the complainants to demand their items, where a misunderstanding ensued, and the assailants inflicted cutlass wounds on the complainants.

Police say investigations are ongoing to arrest Emmanuel Kwame Kwanning, Guda, and Asona who are at large.