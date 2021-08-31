The family of the 9-year-old, who was mistakenly shot dead at Awutu Bereku in the Central Region, is demanding the prosecution of the suspect responsible for the death of their son.

The suspect was reported to be wielding a gun while following the fetish priest who was performing rituals as part of the annual Awubia festival.

The gun however went of mistakenly and killed the 9-year-old, with two others sustaining injuries.

The police have since the incident arrested the suspect and restored calm in the community.

The mother of the deceased, Hannah Aidoo, in a Citi News interview said authorities must enforce the laws on the use of guns.

According to her, the use of guns in the community is becoming rampant.

“I saw someone ran towards me with the news that my son has been shot dead. I hurriedly rushed to the scene and fell by my son.”

“I want the authorities to control the use of guns because they are not needed during festivals and I want the suspect brought to book because my son is all I had.”