The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, wants the National Security to prosecute motorists who fail to comply with axle load regulations.

According to him, road networks in the country are gradually being destroyed by vehicles with overloaded axles.

This, he maintains, is also causing increased financial loss to the state over time.

Mr. Amoako-Attah said this when a team from Unilever Ghana Limited paid a courtesy call on him on Monday.

The Minister noted that all culprits of such acts must be made to face the full rigours of the law.

“The greatest enemy when it comes to the destruction of roads is when a vehicle overloads its axle. The engineers will tell you and when they demonstrate it to me, I panic. They say when drivers [over] load their axle, its impact is that it puts excess weight on the road indirectly. Some people have been rounded up at the National Security. I have therefore encouraged the security agencies to deal with them firmly and drastically in accordance with all those who have been picked up,” Mr. Amoako-Attah said.

He further indicated that the National Security must extend its operation to the country’s toll booths and arrest individuals who steal money made from toll collection.

“I want the National Security to extend its tentacles to toll booths because people are stealing money. We try to eliminate all the forms of human interactions and do all kinds of things, but people always want to find their way out”, he added.

The Minister has, in the past, indicated that the country continues to lose a lot of revenue meant for road development as a result of the refusal of some persons to pay tolls.

According to him, he had received information that some persons occupying key positions in government refuse to pay tolls when they use toll booths.

He particularly stressed that ministers of state and managing directors of state agencies are not exempted from paying road tolls.