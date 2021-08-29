The North East Regional Director of NADMO, John Kwaku Alhassan, has urged residents to be cautious as the rainy season approaches in that part of the country.

Over the past week, tragic incidents have been recorded in the region linked to rainfall.

These include three persons dying after being thunderstruck in the Tamboku community in the East Mamprusi Municipality.

Another woman and her granddaughter also reportedly drowned in a river at Najong No.1 in the Bunkpurugu District last Thursday.

Mr. Alhassan told Citi News that NADMO is prepared to deal with any rain-related disaster, however, residents must exercise serious caution in their activities amidst heavy downpours.

“We are appealing to residents in the area to stay away from water because we cannot play with it. These are the times when it is raining heavily around this area. That is the passionate appeal I will make to residents in the area,” he said.

Meanwhile, the overlord of Mamprugu Traditional area, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdullai Shetiga II, has urged all settlers around flood-prone communities in the North East Region to move upland ahead of the opening of the Bagre dam in Burkina Faso.

The overlord gave the directive when officials of NADMO in the region paid a courtesy call on him at his palace to notify him about the official communication about the dam spillage.

He gave assurances that “the message will be carried across as soon as possible to every community to prevent any havoc this year.”

The North East Region is a major flood-prone area. Thousands of residents had been affected by the spillage of the dam in the past years.