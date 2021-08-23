Betway, Ghana’s leading online sports betting company, in collaboration with the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) will hold a skill sharing seminar for coaches and administrators of Women’s League Clubs at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

Participants will include the sixteen (16) elite clubs in the Ghana Women’s Premier League as well as the ten (10) regional champions. The skill sharing seminar is part of the Betway Up initiative which was set up to upskill and uplift sports teams in Ghana.

The seminar will bring together experts who will be sharing experiences on sports science, club leadership, communication as well as bring them up to speed with global sports management standards.

Resource Persons will include Desiree Ellis Head Coach of Banyana Banyana and 1999 World Cup participant and now the Head Coach of the Black Queens Mercy Tagoe.

Since its commencement in January, the Betway Up initiative has touched a number of sports communities through its skills sharing seminars and donations. Most recently, through a collaboration with the Sports Writers Association (SWAG) and GHALCA, the Betway Up P.R Summit was organised to equip public relations officers of the football clubs with new tools for public engagement and enhance their communication skills in sports media management.