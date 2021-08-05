The Police at Abease in the Yeji District of the Bono Region have arrested two suspected armed robbers.

The two, names withheld, were arrested on August 2, 2021, at their two separate hideouts at Damankwanta.

According to the police, the suspects usually attack individuals, assault them and collect their belongings, whiles demanding their Momo password at gunpoint.

A district police report indicates that one locally manufactured single barrel gun and a mobile phone were retrieved from the suspects at the time of the arrest.

Recently, the Tema Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service also arrested a notorious armed robber in Tema.

The suspect, Musah Adamu, popularly known as Adams, was arrested at his hideout on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

According to the police, it acted upon intelligence.

“Acting upon intelligence, the Tema Regional Police Command on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, arrested a 25-year-old suspected notorious robber by name, Musah Adamu aka Adams at his hideout in Tema,” a statement from the police noted.

The Police further disclosed that the suspect and his accomplices “engaged in a suspected robbery activity at Tema Industrial Area about 2: 50am, but absconded”.

“The suspect has since been on the radar of police until his arrest on Wednesday. Adamu and his gang specialize in the use of industrial cutters, grinders, heavy-duty hammers and equipment to break into banks, companies, and warehouses.”