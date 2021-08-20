The number of people who died in Wednesday’s jihadist attack on a military convoy escorting civilians in northern Burkina Faso has risen to 80, the authorities have said.

Nearly 60 of the victims were civilians. The others were soldiers and members of a pro-government militia.

Eighty Islamist militants were also killed in attack near the town of Arbinda, according to the country’s information ministry.

It’s the latest attack in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso, where militias linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group operate across the borders with Niger and Mali.

Thousands of civilians have been killed and millions displaced since 2018.