The Police in the Central Region have arrested three persons for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl at Assin Breku in the Central Region.

Other suspects are on the run for the same offense and the police are pursuing them.

The Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwadwo Antwi Tabi is currently in the town leading investigations into the matter.

According to the medical doctor handling the case, the victim is stable and responding to treatment.

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has spoken on phone to the parents of the victim and has dispatched a team of Clinical Psychologists to counsel the victim and her family.

“The Police administration wants to give the assurance that investigations will continue and further updates will be given in due time,” a statement signed by the Acting Director-General of Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori assured.

The girl suffered cutlass wounds after she initially resisted her attackers.

The father of the girl who also suffered cutlass wounds is currently on admission at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

Residents say they suspect some herdsmen may have committed the crime.

The incident has sparked rage among some youth of the town who have threatened to fight back if the herdsmen visit the area with their cattle to graze.