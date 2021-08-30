The National Democratic Congress has asked the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to take responsibility for the worsening economic conditions in Ghana.

Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi at a press conference on Monday, August 30, 2021, attributed the current economic hardship to fuel price increase and general increment in the prices of goods and services.

Sammy Gyamfi made these comments in response to a recent press conference held by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) where the Communications Director of the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa had ridiculed the NDC, saying the party was threatened by the government’s ambitious ‘Agenda 111’ hospitals initiative.

“I must say that Mr. Buaben’s comical display is as amusing as it is disturbing. It is amusing because it demonstrates the willingness of this government to trivialize the suffering of people, and it is disturbing because it shows that the NPP and their leaders have completely detached themselves from the very harsh economic conditions of Ghanaians and chosen to dwell in a delusional bubble,” Sammy Gyamfi said at the press conference.

He also accused the government of driving Ghana into an unsustainable debt through reckless expenditure, which compelled them to introduce new taxes that are burdening ordinary Ghanaians.

“All the taxes introduced by this government since 2017 and the rampant increases in fuel prices and every other commodity on the market, leading to hardships, are just the words of President Mahama.”

Mr Gyamfi used the opportunity to dismiss claims by Gabby Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the NPP, that the Akufo-Addo government had dealt with corruption better than the NDC.

“These assertions by Gabby and by the NPP’s Chief scribe are preposterous, to say the least. The systematic governmental corruption, spearheaded by President Akufo-Addo and his jocular Vice Bawumia, has been so overt and public that the condemnation of same by Ghanaians including conscientious and principled members of the NPP has been unanimous. If Ghanaians are raising their voices in condemnation of corruption and rot within this government, it is because they have lost hope that the canker will ever be tackled as long as the NPP remains in power. They have too many examples of very clear corrupt practices that have gone unpunished to base their conclusions on,” he insisted.