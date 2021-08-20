Anti-corruption crusader, Vitus Azeem has questioned the basis for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s assessment of the performance of the Acting Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu in relation to that of the former Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo.

Mr. Azeem believes the comparison of the two is unnecessary.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, lauded Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu for his work in the fight against corruption since his appointment.

President Akufo-Addo said Mr. Asiedu has demonstrated the quality of work and independence of view so far.

According to him, those are clear indications of his professionalism and readiness to fight corruption.

President Akufo-Addo thus concluded that Mr. Asiedu in his short stay in office has been able to do things that the “most touted” Yao Domelevo couldn’t do.

“The Acting Auditor-General has demonstrated sufficient quality and independence of view. For instance, he is responsible for some things that are unheard of in our history. The 12 statutory reports that have to be compiled and placed before Parliament in the year of Parliament, this is the first time it has ever been done.”

“Even the most touted Auditor General before him never managed to do it, and this one has done it. I think on the basis of the work that he has done, the independence with which he has gone around with his work, if today efforts are made to confirm him, I believe it should be done, and that confirmation process will gather more public support.”

However, Mr. Vitus Azeem in an interview on Eyewitness News questioned the basis for the comparison.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo is only laying the grounds for the confirmation of Mr. Asiedu as the substantive Auditor-General.

He inisted that the president is only interested in praising his appointees even when they are not performing as expected of them.

“Mr. Domelevo was not removed from office for poor performance in the first place and so comparing the two of them, I don’t think it was necessary. Mr. Domelevo was removed because of his age and since then, the president has appointed people to public offices who are older than 65 years, but he doesn’t see anything wrong with that.”

“He is only laying the grounds to confirm the Acting Auditor-General as the substantive Auditor-General, which is what he does very often, praising his appointees.”