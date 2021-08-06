The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam Constituency and Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has urged the Akufo-Addo government to organise a stakeholder forum to help address the challenges confronting the Ghanaian economy.

Recalling the three-day Senchi Economic forum held in 2014 by the then National Democratic Congress government, which the New Patriotic Party boycotted, Dr. Ato Forson, said the current government is “probably at such a decision point, considering the current economic situation,” coupled with rising debt stock.

Nana Akufo-Addo and the governing New Patriotic Party have come under intense criticisms for what many say is the unprecedented hardship in the country.

President Akufo-Addo has admitted that Ghana is going through some challenges with the economy.

He believes the country will overcome these challenges following the introduction of stringent policies and programmes by his government.

At an event to mark 29 years of the existence of the governing party on Thursday, August 5, 2021, Nana Akufo-Addo said “today, the challenges that confront our country, the difficulties that we have been plunged into by the COVID-19 pandemic are going to give us the opportunity to grow stronger and stronger…”

Responding to the President’s comments on Eyewitness News, Dr. Ato Forson said, “I think it is refreshing for the President to finally admit the current state of the Ghanaian economy. Before you get out of a ditch, you first need to admit that you indeed are in a ditch. This admission from the President is a sign of acceptance of the difficulty we are in.”

“The second thing he should do is to lead a political process to fix the problem we have. Something like a Senchi-consensus should be held. He needs to get all political actors to come in and help address the problem.”