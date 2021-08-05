Some conveners of the #FixTheCountry’ movement have called on the acting Inspector-General of Police (Ag.IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, as part of a post demonstration interaction and also to express their gratitude to the police administration for the level of professionalism demonstrated on 4th August 2021.

During the interaction, Mr. Kumi Danso and other members of the group took turns to thank the Police Service and the acting IGP for the show of discipline, professionalism, and above all, the level of respect for human rights as exhibited on the day of the ‘FixTheCountry’ demonstration.

The Ag. IGP in response, also thanked them for their cooperation and reassured them of the commitment of the Ghana Police Service to ensure that there is peace and security in the country.

He added, “Our doors are always open, we are your friends, therefore, let’s work together to make our nation a safer place to live”.

He also indicated his satisfaction with the good conduct of police personnel detailed for the demonstration duty.

At the meeting were, Director-General (DG) Special Duties Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohunu, DG National Patrols Department COP Mr. Akuribah Yaagy, DG Criminal Investigation Department COP Mr. Isaac Ken Yeboah, DG Private Security Operations COP Mr. Alphonse Adu-Amankwaah, DG Research and Planning COP Mr. Paul Manly Awini, and DG National Protection Directorate, COP Mr. Patrick Akolgo.

The others were the DG – Police Intelligence Directorate, COP Mr. Edward Tabiri, DG Police Professional and Standards Bureau COP Mr. Redeemer Vincent Dedjoe, Accra Regional Commander, DCOP Mr. Afful Boakye Yiadom, and Commanding Officer, Formed Police Unit ACP Mr. Henry Otoo.