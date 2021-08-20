The Council of State has presented its report on a petition to have the Chief Justice impeached to the President.

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), had petitioned the President to initiate an impeachment processes against the Chief Justice, following bribery allegations made against him by a Kumasi-based lawyer, Akwasi Afrifa.

The President subsequently referred the petition to the Council of State.

At a meeting at the Jubilee House, Chairman of the Council, Nana Otuo Siribuo II, said the Council has completed its investigation.

“The Council of State has made its findings, and we are here to present to you the findings of the Council of State whether a prima facie case has been made to warrant the start of an impeachment process for the removal of the Chief Justice.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his part said he will study the report and announce his decision to the public.

“I will apprise you [Council of State] of my own findings on the matter. I am hoping that my consultation will establish that there is unanimity between you and me on this matter before we can go on.”

The bribery allegations against the Chief Justice were contained in a response Mr. Akwasi Afrifa, a lawyer, gave in a petition filed against him by his client, Ogyeedom Kwesi Atta IV at the disciplinary committee of the General Legal Council.

Ogyeedom IV dragged Mr. Afrifa to the GLC, alleging that the lawyer collected $100,000 from him with a promise to help get a favourable judgement on his behalf.

Ogyeedom Atta IV asked the Council to order Mr. Afrifa to refund the $100,000, saying the lawyer failed to deliver on his promise.

In a response dated July 8, 2021, Mr. Afrifa denied the claims by Ogyeedom Kwesi Atta IV, further alleging that he was asked to refund $300,000 in legal fees to enable his client to raise a $5 million bribe to be paid to the Chief Justice to get a favourable decision in the legal dispute.

But the Chief Justice in a statement on Monday, July 12, 2021, denied making such a demand.

He subsequently directed that a formal complaint be made to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service for investigations and the necessary action taken in the matter.