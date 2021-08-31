The suspect in the killing of a 9-year-old boy at Awutu Bereku during a festival ritual at Awutu Bereku in the Central Region, Henry Opoku, has been remanded into police custody.

A charge of murder has been brought against the suspect at the Ofaakor Magistrate Court, presided over by His Worship, Eric Oheneba Antwi Boasiako.

He is to reappear in court on September 29, 2021.

Scores of people gathered at the Ofaakor Magistrate Court to catch a glimpse of the suspect.

Speaking to Citi News, the Deputy Central East Police Commander, ACP Oduro Amaning, indicated that the charges brought against the suspect can either be doubled or reduced based on the strength of their investigations.

“It is true he was taken to court today [Tuesday], and he was remanded to reappear on September 29. The ample time will enable us to extend our investigation,” Deputy Central East Police Commander, ACP Oduro Amaning, told Citi News.

13-year-old Christian Odoom, one of the two persons who sustained severe injuries during the gunfire, has been transferred to the Central Regional Hospital in Cape Coast for further treatment.

But according to the Police Command, the victims are responding to treatment.

“We have visited the other two persons who sustained minor injuries during the gunfire, and they are responding to treatment,” the Central East Police Commander said.

The suspect was reported to be wielding a gun while following the fetish priest who was performing rituals as part of the annual Awubia festival.

The gun however went of mistakenly and killed the 9-year-old, with two others sustaining injuries.

The deceased was celebrating his 9th birthday when he was killed.

The police have since the incident arrested the suspect and restored calm in the community.

The mother of the deceased, Hannah Aidoo, in a Citi News interview said authorities must enforce the laws on the use of guns.

According to her, the use of guns in the community is becoming rampant.