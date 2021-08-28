The Managing Director of AngloGold Ashanti Iduaprem Mine, Samuel Boakye Pobee, has said the company spent about GHC1.5 million Ghana cedis as part of their support towards Ghana’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

He said these interventions to the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality and Ghana as a whole, have been timely, particularly as efforts continue to tackle the pandemic.

With the country as a whole experiencing a third wave of the pandemic, there has been the need to help contain the rising cases, following the detection of the delta variant, and the non-adherence to the COVI-19 safety protocols.

AngloGold Ashanti Iduaprem Mine recently commissioned an isolation centre for the Municipality while it has also hinted at plans to help refurbish the laboratory centre to boost testing.

He particularly stressed on the need to pay attention to those who have tested positive for the virus, to help contain the rising cases, which informed the need to construct the isolation center.

The Tarkwa Municipal Health Directorate is exploring every means in a bid to improve adherence to COVID-19 protocols following a spike in cases in the municipality, according to the Municipal Health Director, Caroline Otoo.

The Municipality recorded a low number of cases in the month of June, but has seen a significant rise since then.

A total of 92 cases were recorded in the month of July 2021, but this is expected to increase by the end of this month.

It is in view of this that the Municipal Health Director has said everything possible is being done to deal with the growing numbers.

According to her, they have intensified contact tracing, public education as well as enforcement.

Caroline Otoo, who was speaking during the commissioning of the isolation centre for the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality, stated that they’re willing to employ every legal means possible to ensure adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.