The acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare on Sunday, August 22, 2021, visited Abesim, in the Bono Region, following the alleged murder of three persons.

The police have arrested Richard Appiah, a 28-year-old architect who is believed to have murdered the three.

He is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

The three victims are 12 and 15 years old young men and another yet-to-be-identified man.

The bodies were found in the suspect’s living quarters in Alaska near Abesim on Friday, August 20, 2021.

It was a solemn moment as the IGP led a high-powered police delegation to sing the popular hymn “it is well with my soul” to comfort the bereaved families.

Dr Dampare, who was in the town to assess the situation, described the incident as painful and assured that the police will conduct expeditious investigations for justice to prevail.

The acting IGP was accompanied by COP Paul Awuni, Director-General MTTD, DCOP Habiba Sarpong, Director General, Welfare, DCOP Bediako, Director General, Services and other senior members of the police administration.

The acting IGP and his team after being briefed on the incident also visited the chief of Abesim, Barimah Kumi Acheaw a meeting which was held behind closed doors.