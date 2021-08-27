Police in the Democratic Republic of Congo have arrested nearly 100 suspected users and dealers of a new drug.

The drug is made from residues obtained from a vehicle’s exhaust system.

It has been named bombe and is a mixture of powdery substance from the catalytic converter – in the exhaust system – mixed with pharmaceutical products.

Some of those arrested on Thursday told the AFP news agency that they were innocent and just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Police crime squad chief Alphonse Landu said they were tracking down drug dealers in the major operation around the capital Kinshasa, Actualite Congo website reports.

Drug abuse is a challenge reported among youths in DR Congo with the ministries of health and youth expressing concern over the new drug.