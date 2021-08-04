The Ghana National Fire Service in the Eastern Region says it will soon begin an intensive monitoring and education drive at all market spaces in the region to help reduce market fires.

This comes in the wake of fire outbreaks being recorded at market centres in some parts of the country.

The service, which is concerned about the situation, has organized a three-day training workshop for district commanders and officers in the Eastern Region, to sharpen their skills and bring them up to speed with modern firefighting approach.

ACFO Jennifer Quaye, the Eastern Regional Fire Service Commander, who spearheaded the training programme in an interview with Citi News said the service will collaborate with the Ghana Police Service to arrest those who violate the laws and cause fire outbreaks at market places.

“This training workshop has become very necessary and important because I personally believe in education and adding up to knowledge daily. Secondly, it is also important that personnel up their game, get abreast with modern techniques and approaches in firefighting in order not to be surprised by any unforeseen circumstances”.

“As the new Regional fire officer, I must say that one of my plans is to be going to the various markets for inspections so that I will advice those who are not aware that there is a law banning them from staying in the market after 6:00pm. So after the series of education and sensitization programs that we are going to undertake at the market places, then we will move in to collaborate with the police, so that those who violate the laws will be dealt with”.

She however, advised market women to remain responsible at all times and avoid fire outbreaks.

“My advice to the market women and the public is that, when they go to the market, at the end of the day they should make sure that they switch off all gadgets that were in use. Those who cook in the markets, they have been advised not to do so, but incase they try to do that, I believe that at the end of the day, they should try to put off any heat that they used to prepare their food”.