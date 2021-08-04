The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejura Sekyedumase, Bawah Braimah Mohammed, is advocating for a swift implementation of the recommendations made by the Justice Koomson Committee on the disturbances in Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

He contends that even though the findings of the committee are not far-reaching enough, a careful implementation will prevent future occurrences.

Reacting to the findings of the committee, the MP said: “I urge the President through the Minister of National Security and Interior Minister to ensure that the recommendations [are implemented]. Even if they are not satisfied with the recommendations, I ask that they are implemented so that the people of Ejura will at least see some justice”.

Following disturbances that occurred in Ejura which led to the death of an activist and two others, a committee was tasked to probe the troubles in the town and made recommendations.

The report of the Justice Koomson committee was presented to the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, about a week ago.

The report, among other things, recommended the dismissal of the Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu, Mohammed Salisu Bamba as well as the soldier who led the command for the ground operation on the day of the incident.

Although the report is not fully out, portions sighted by Citi News revealed these recommendations.

There is also a recommendation for the payment of compensation to affected families and victims.

But Mr. Braimah insisted that the recommended sanctions are not punitive enough.

He told journalists that he expected the committee to recommend severe sanctions against the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, who admitted to inviting the soldiers to the town.

“The committee should have recommended the removal of the [Ashanti] Regional Minister or a hefty punishment [be imposed on him]. If you look at the work of the committee, they should have even invited the military men who were on the ground. They rather invited the officers in Kumasi who were not on the ground but gave evidence based on hearsay. And hearsay evidence isn’t always factual. They should have even invited the commander who was on the ground,” he said.

A/Regional Minister rubbishes calls for him to resign over Ejura disturbances

However, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has rebuffed calls on him to resign.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, he retorted that: “in advanced democracies, people resign when they err against the law, not when they act within the law” adding that his removal from office “is the prerogative of the President.”

He again defended his deployment of the military to Ejura without convening a Regional Security Council meeting.

“When there is a security situation and an emergency, can you say you are going to wait [and do nothing till you call for a meeting] when the people have started destroying things?” Mr. Osei-Mensah asked.