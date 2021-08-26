The Eastern Regional Motor, Transport, and Traffic Department of the Ghana Police Service (MTTD), has called on the management of Citi TV to extend its War Against Indiscipline (WAI) campaign to the region.

The plea was made by the Eastern Regional MTTD Commander, Chief Superintendent Stephen Kofi Ahiatafu.

According to him, the region is currently third in terms of road fatalities.

The Eastern Regional MTTD Commander, Chief Superintendent Stephen Kofi Ahiatafu, in a Citi News interview said the collaboration will help reduce the level of indiscipline and carnage on roads in the region.

He added that any move by Citi FM and Citi TV in that regard will be appreciated.

“Road safety is not the sole responsibility of the police. What the National Road Safety is doing today used to be done by the police. We are third when it comes to road fatalities. So if Citi TV joins hands with us, it will be appreciated”.

So far, over 70 drivers have been nabbed for breaking various Road Traffic Regulations by Citi TV’s War Against Indiscipline (WAI) in the second phase of the exercise.

These drivers were arrested at various parts of Accra. Some 19 of them have been prosecuted and fined.

About War Against Indiscipline

The #WarAgainstIndiscipline – Be the change campaign is aimed at helping to avert the increasing loss of lives through road crashes.

In May 2019, the station began the campaign against all forms of indiscipline in the country.

The exercise took the nation by surprise when it partnered with the Ghana Police Service to arrest errant drivers, process them for court, and have them fined.

It covered roads noted for reckless driving within and outside Accra.

These roads include Spintex, Legon by-pass, Dawhenya, Pokuase-Amasaman, Kasoa-Weija, Adenta-Dodowa among others.

The first leg of the campaign was aimed at checking indiscipline on roads.

The campaign was also targeted at putting regulatory bodies on their toes to ensure that the various road safety laws are enforced.