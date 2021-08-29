The Founder of Transform Africa, Dr. Rollan Roberts, is set to roll out a series of plans to allow strategic impactful investment to accelerate the economic, utility, educational, social, and healthcare transformation of Ghana.

The organization is a subsidiary of Transform Africa, currently, it has offices in 28 African countries with a reach of over 8 million Africans weekly through their business and entrepreneurship programs, women’s empowerment, and vocational training, men’s mentorship and development program, and Afrimerica Youth Bible Clubs, while supplying advanced clean water, technology, mobile medical clinics, road and technology infrastructure.

Transform Africa solves complex systematic and structural challenges throughout Africa and serves the needs of many governments across the continent.

His Excellency, Dr. Rollan Roberts is a resource for African presidents, ministers, government, and business leaders on matters of national security, cyber security, clean water, education, entrepreneurship, waste-to-energy, and literacy.

Speaking at a press briefing earlier in August at the Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel, Dr. Rollan Roberts said “it is a great honor to join such an esteemed United States of America delegation in support of critical nation-building and stabilizing work in Ghana”.

Brief profile

His Excellency Dr.Rollan Roberts is the Founder & Chairman of Transform Africa, Rollan College ,and Courageous! (An Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity think tank),and an advisor to national governments on matters of national security, entrepreneurship, education, and water.