The organisers of the 2021 Humanitarian Awards Global will honour the people who worked as frontliners in the fight against COVID-19.

The event will take place on September 18, at the Labadi Beach Hotel, on the theme, “Celebrating Changemakers.”

It is held to recognize, honour and celebrate individuals, companies, volunteer leaders, NGOs, philanthropists, corporations, and professionals to highlight the importance of their incredible contributions to society.

The organisers have listed some people in research, patient management and the media, whose work were vital in the COVID-19 fight.

These people include Dr Oliver Commey (Ghana Infectious Disease Centre), Dr Ivy Asantewaa Asante (Noguchi), Dr Emmanuel Kwadzo Ahiable (Greater Accra Regional Hospital), Dr Hawa Malechi (Tamale Teaching Hospital), Chief MLS. Lic. Augustine Sagoe (Korle Bu Teaching Hospital), Dr Augustina Angelin Sylverken (Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research, KNUST) and Dr Mary Wedam (War Memorial Hospital, Navrongo).

Others are Philomena Obeng Donkor (Greater Accra Regional Hospital), Dr Emmanuel Amankrah (LEKMA Hospital), Ernestina Wereku (Kintampo Municipal Health Directorate( and Fred K Smith (Multimedia Group Limited).

The event is supported by the Labadi Beach Hotel, Verna Mineral Water, Wigal, Encore Event and Dequeens Ushering Agency, Aaliyah Juice, Osabim, myticketgh, Motions Security, Wyse Promo and some media partners.