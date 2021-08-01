The reconstituted Upper East Regional Lands Commission has been inaugurated by a Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker in Bolgatanga.

Inaugurating the commission, Mr. Duker who read a speech on behalf of the sector minister, John Jinapor, underscored the importance of lands usage and management to harness the socio-economic development of the region.

He also urged the commission to remain focused on its mandate.

“The good people of this region have, in recent times, gradually been awakened to and embraced the concept of land as a valuable natural resource that must be put to optimum use and at the same time preserved for posterity. I, therefore, have no doubt that any measures that will be championed by the lands commission will meet the aspirations of the people”.

Mr. Duker admonished the commission to liaise with the appropriate stakeholders to resolve all land disputes in the area, and advised members to be diligent and prudent in finding amicable solutions to land disputes.

“The Upper East Region has its share of land challenges such as land boundary disputes, multiple sale of land, property developments that are not in conformity with approved planning and development schemes, non-payment of compensation, and encroachment on public lands. I believe the commission will use all its powers to address the challenges”.

He further hinted that, the Land Act 2020,(Act 1036) will serve as a guide to members to revise, harmonize and consolidate land laws for sustainable management and dispute resolution.

Mr. Duker advised the commission to work in synergy to ensure full compliance with the new laws and guidelines in the discharge of their duties.

Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, tasked the commission to educate landowners and traditional rulers on their expected roles in the management of lands to avoid land-related conflicts.

He also charged them to stem the practice of land-owners demanding for multiple compensations from the state.

Mr. Yakubu appealed to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to expedite action for the implementation of the Land Administration Project (LAP) to help end land boundary disputes in the region.

The Chairman of the commission Mr. Jonathan Angwe pledged to on behalf of members of the commission to live up to their responsibilities.