The immediate past Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo, has downplayed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s commitment to fighting corruption in the country.

President Akufo-Addo in a recent meeting with Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) praised Domelevo’s successor, Johnson Akaumoah Asiedu, suggesting that the latter has done better in a short time working on statutory reports in record time.

But speaking at a town hall meeting organised by the Catholic Professionals Guild themed “combating the virus of corruption in our country: my commitment as a Christian professional,” Mr. Domelevo said, Ghanaians expect to see real action against persons caught in corrupt acts.

“A good number of Ghanaians would like to see more action against corruption other than rhetoric. Unfortunately, the leadership of the country is very good at rhetoric. In my humble opinion, public funds are saved only when you have an effective administration with public accounting procurement systems,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Domelevo commended Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his role in the digitalization of the economy.

He said such efforts will help combat corruption, especially in the public sector.

“I appreciate the Vice President’s efforts in public sector digitalisation. I commend him, except to say that if we don’t curb the indiscipline, the digitalisation will not bring the desired solution.”

The Audit Service Board appointed Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu as acting Auditor-General, to succeed Domelevo in August 2020, after the latter was asked by President Akufo-Addo to proceed on his 167-day accumulated leave.

Mr. Domelevo was later ordered by the President to retire because he had reached the retirement age.

President, Akufo-Addo, who was speaking to anti-corruption campaigners who paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House, commended Mr. Asiedu for his work in the fight against corruption.

“The Acting Auditor-General has demonstrated sufficient quality and independence of view. For instance, he is responsible for some things that are unheard of. In our history, the 12 statutory reports that have to be compiled and placed before Parliament in the year of Parliament, this is the first time it has ever been done.”

“Even the most touted Auditor General before him, never managed to do it, and this one has done it. I think on the basis of the work that he has done, the independence with which he has gone around with his work, if today efforts are made to confirm him, I believe it should be done, and that confirmation process will gather more public support.”