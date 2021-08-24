A woman believed to be in her late 40s has lost her life after a Nissan Pickup truck they were traveling in lost control and run into a cargo truck parked on the shoulder of the road at Gomoa Mpota in the Central Region.

According to Citi News sources, the Nissan Pickup truck with registration number GR 3934 – Z, was headed to Weija from Cape Coast, while the Cargo truck with foreign registration number LND 106 X – Z, was parked on the shoulder of the road.

Two other victims in the Nissan Pickup truck, a child, and the driver of the vehicle, are currently receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

DO1 Henry Aseidu, the Municipal Fire Officer for Winneba who visited the crime scene, attributed the accident to a tyre burst.

“We had a call around 5:00 am that an accident had happened on the Gomoa Mpota stretch of the Accra Cape Coast Highway and that a Pickup truck had crashed into the parked Cargo Truck with a foreign number. We also learned that the KIA pickup which was traveling to Weija from Cape Coast had a tyre burst, forcing it to crash into the cargo truck parked on the shoulder of the road at Gomoa Mpota”.

“Two more victims onboard the KIA Pickup, a little boy and the driver of the vehicle, who sustained injuries, are receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital,” the Fire Officer told Citi News.

The news of the latest accident comes a few days after another accident happened over the weekend at Gomoa Mampong on the Accra Cape Coast Highway, claiming 10 lives.

There have been several calls for the dualization of the Accra Cape Coast stretch to reduce the carnage on the road.