The Upper West Regional Minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, has indicated that the government will do all it can to fix all deplorable roads in the region.

His assurance comes on the back of reports that hundreds of commuters were left stranded on various roads in the region following heavy rains last Friday that washed off some major roads.

This left passengers, many of whom said they had not had food for well over 24 hours, calling on the government to come to their aid.

But the Regional Minister, who spoke to the media after visiting some affected communities lamented the state of road networks in the region assuring that the situation will soon be addressed.

“We listened to the technocrats, and they indicated to me that they could not even access the road. So we went around and have seen the extent of the damage. No political district in the Upper West Region has been spared. What has happened has taken the Upper West Region backward, and it will need massive intervention for us to get back to where we were. The government will do everything within its power to work on the roads, so we get good roads in the Upper West Region.”

Communities in Nadowli-Kaleo district cut off from regional capital after hours of downpour

An over 12-hour downpour in the Upper West Region on Friday flooded irrigation sites, farmlands and communities along the Nadowli-Tangasie highway.

Though the extent of the havoc caused is still being assessed, Citi News gathered that the affected communities have been cut off from the rest of the Nadowli-Kaleo district.

The flood washed off major road roads in the area, with many commuters getting stranded due to the situation.

Major bridges on the Wa-Hale road that connect the Nadow-Kaleo district, Jirapa, Lawra, and the Nadom municipalities to Wa the Upper West regional capital were also affected. Portions of the already deplorable Wa-Tumu road were also washed off.

“My district has been cut off from the regional capital and other towns. I just returned from a tour of the affected areas, and it’s not an easy thing. Vehicles cannot cross, people cannot cross, and the whole thing is just terrible. Currently, there is nothing we can do. We just hope that the water recedes and hope that it doesn’t rain heavily again for people to move about,” Chief Executive for the area, Kate Lankono, lamented.

“One of the irrigation dams that was recently constructed has also broken its bank, that is the major reason why we are experiencing the floods”, she added.

Residents are therefore calling on the government to urgently address the situation.