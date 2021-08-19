The University of Cape Coast Chapter of the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG-UCC) as part of its 2021-Week Celebration has donated assorted items to some selected basic schools within the Cape Coast Metropolis in the Central Region.

The beneficiary schools include; Kwaprow M/A Junior High School, Church of Christ M/A JHS, Tantri and St. Cyprian Basic School.

They each received sanitary towels, liquid soaps, Veronica buckets, sanitary pads among others.

The president of the association, Eric Adjei said one of the key reasons for education is to contribute to society hence the gesture.

He said the move is part of the association’s Kick Out Covid-19 Campaign, which is a Social Outreach Programme.

GRASAG-UCC Vice President, Christabel Temah Sarfo advised the young girls in the basic schools to avoid engaging in sexual activities that could jeopardize their academic pursuit.

She said, “We all started as you are now and by God’s grace we have come this far. So just as we have reached this stage without being victims of teenage pregnancy, you also can also do it.”

“I am therefore encouraging you to do your best to abstain totally from any form of sexual engagement, and please take your books seriously,” she added.

The management of the three schools expressed their delight at the gesture by GRASAG-UCC.

Frank Attila, the headmaster of St. Cyprian Basic School, who received the items on behalf of his school said “I am so happy that you have thought about us and visited us.”

Mr. Attila described the donation as a very timely one, adding that “in this COVID era you have brought as items to improve our handwashing and for our girl are also grateful for your donation of sanitary pads.”

He promised to put the items to good use and asked for more of such donations on a yearly basis.

The 2021 GRASAG-UCC Week Celebration began with a launch and research seminar on Monday, 16th August 2021, and will run till Sunday, 22nd August 2021.