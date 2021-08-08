Accra Hearts of Oak have completed a historic double, beating Ashantigold on penalties to win their 11th FA Cup trophy, weeks after claiming the Ghana Premier League title.

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah, was the hero for the Phobians on Sunday in a marathon shootout.

After 120 minutes of intense action ended in a stalemate, the match went to penalties, in which Accra Hearts of Oak eventually triumphed.

The Phobians had the better of the chances in regulation time, but despite their intricate passes and build-up play, they could not breach the sturdy Ashgold defence.

The Miners had a few chances of their own but could not the finishing touch at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians thought they should have been awarded a penalty with four minutes to play in extra time but referee Daniel Laryea disagreed, waving away the appeals.

The largely pro-Hearts crowd at the stadium roared, urging the 21-time Ghana Premier League champions to find the back of the net but Ashgold were resolute.

The referee then blew his whistle as the 120th minute ticked by; the final would have to be settled on penalties.

After both sides traded a couple of misses, the shootout headed into sudden death.

Hearts goalkeeper Richard Attah blasted home his strike before Ashgold goalie, Kofi Mensah, struck his effort well over the bar handing Hearts the trophy.

This season was the seventh time Hearts of Oak have completed the double after their successes in 1973,1979, 1990, 1996, 1999 and 2000.

See some pictures from the game here: