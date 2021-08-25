The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has urged the Ghanaian media to play their part in helping the effort to rebuild the economy.

The minister was the special guest speaker at the Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting, and said that while the government was doing its part to support the media industry, the media was to play its role “to eschew all forms of sensational and misleading publications about the economy which will deter investors, both foreign and local and the general public and which in the end will lead to our collective dwindling revenues. Now is also the time to shore up strong marketing communications. Not just by Government and policymakers, but also by the private sector.”

“Media must reflect these realities to the people and complement this effort to rebuild genuinely, highlighting the shared responsibilities in rebuilding and the common benefits of its outcomes. That is what the history of recoveries tells us, and that theory will most likely not change.”

The breakfast meeting was organized under the theme, “Media and marketing communication post-covid: A catalyst for Africa’s socio-economic resurgence”.

The panelists on the day were Stephen Naasei Boadi, who is the lead enabler of Enable Growth Consult, Prof Kwame Karikari, the Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa and George Twumasi, who is the CEO of ABN Holdings Limited.