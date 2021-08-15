A horticulturist and supervisor at the Department of Parks and Gardens at Peduase Lodge, Edem Kojo Doe, has been awarded for his outstanding performance in the Ghana Civil Service.

Mr Edem Doe, who is an assistant horticulture officer, was awarded in recognition of his distinguished professionalism and hard work in the Ghana Civil Service for the year 2020.

The 2021 Civil Service Awards ceremony which was held on Friday, August 13, 2021, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) honoured outstanding Civil Service Staff who performed creditably in 2020. Over 100 persons including staff, chief directors were awarded for their hard work.

Mr Doe, expressed excitement for the award, and said, “this honour would propel me to further work hard and give my best in everything for the success of the Department of Parks and Gardens and to a large extent, the Civil Service of Ghana”.

The Acting Director of Parks and Gardens, Rev. Charles Nii Ayitey Okine, commended Mr Doe for bringing honour and recognition to the Department and urged him to do more to serve as an example to the upcoming generation.

Rev. Ayitey Okine, is the longest-serving Chief Landscape Designer with over 35 years of experience.

He served under five different presidents – from President Rawlings and currently serving under H.E Nana Akufo-Addo.

Chairman of the Council of State, Nana Otuo Siriboe II, who was guest of honour at the event, commended award winners and asked them to continuously give their best for the success of the Civil Service.

He said though government has implemented economically responsive programmes to tackle the pandemic, it is equally important for the staff of the Civil Service to remain resolute and work to augment the government’s recovery processes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony was on the theme, “Economic transformation and COVID-19 pandemic: the responsibilities of an adaptive civil service”.

Brief profile of Edem Kojo Doe

Edem Kojo Doe was engaged by the Department of Parks and Gardens on 23rd September 2010 as an Assistant Landscape Designer II. His journey of success is a clear reflection of the efforts, dedication and passion exhibited throughout the period which propelled him to be assigned as the Education Officer at Aburi Botanical Gardens in 2019, and currently promoted to Assistant Horticulture Officer, a true demonstration of his hard work, diligence and commitment to carrying out his job responsibilities.

He restructured the Education Unit of Aburi Botanical Gardens and also trained the youth volunteer tour guides to provide effective and informative tours to visitors.

His selfless dedication to duty won him the admiration of his superiors, resulting in him being put in charge of the Office of The President, Peduase Lodge Parks and Gardens. His success is a clear indication of his efforts, pride and passion, which drives his works.

Mr. Doe works tirelessly to update himself with current trends in horticulture, as well as the services they render.

He is proactive and demonstrates a willingness to take initiatives beyond his regular routines. He developed a feedback and evaluation data collection form and customer service improvement strategies at the workplace.

He also initiated the safety team that helped reduce risk at the workplace.

His appreciation of all-inclusiveness allows him to reach great heights of excellence and performs the extraordinary. He inspired and supported the performance and achievements of colleagues and the satisfaction of customers. He always goes the extra mile to assist others with their assigned duties to meet the vision and aspirations of the Department of Parks and Gardens.

His continuous demonstration of high skills/expertise in assigned tasks of the organisation and the civil service over the period has earned him awards such as Kufuor Scholars Programme and the Presidential Award, all by His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation.