Rising unemployment in the country has led to the inability of some Christians to give offerings and pay their tithes in church.

This is the view of a man who identified himself as Apostle Dr Daniel Adjei, the head pastor of Evangelical Methodist Church at Asylum Down in Accra.

According to Daniel Adjei, the situation is worrying and that compelled him to join the thousands of Ghanaians to hit the streets in protest against the poor standards of living.

He said his church members have gone broke because there are no jobs.

“This demonstration is a peaceful demonstration. We are not going to destroy any state property. We are not against NDC or NPP, but we are against the bad leadership of this nation. These days our church members cannot give offerings or pay their tithes because all our members are broke. There are no jobs in this nation that is why I have joined this demonstration,” he said.

Thousands of Ghanaians on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, participated in the much-publicised #FixTheCountry protest.

The demonstrators are impressing upon the government to improve the standards of living of citizens and honour its promise of ensuring good governance.

Clad in red and black, the protestors wielded placards with varying inscriptions including ‘#FixOurEducation System now’, ‘A new constitution now’, ‘Justice for Kaaka’ and ‘If Ghana was your personal property, would you run it like this?’, and several others.

The street protest comes after several weeks of social media mobilization amidst a legal tussle that nearly stopped the protest.